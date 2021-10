Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Democratic senators also encouraged HHS to "include the voices of these youth at the table" when creating guidance.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/democrats-want-dr-rachel-levine-hhs-issue-trans-youth-mental-health-guidance/