Deaf Woman Raises Awareness After She Was Refused Service at Dunkin’ Donuts

Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021

Shannon Heroux is a 32-year-old woman who has a dedicated TikTok profile in which she aims to spread awareness about deaf people. She recently created a very emotional video in which she tearfully explained how a Dunkin’ Donuts in LA refused to serve her because she was deaf, and she shared how painful the whole experience has been.

She shared that she had never been refused service in the past, and it hurt so much to experience it firsthand.

The video has since been viewed almost 14 million times, and it sparked an important discussion about how deaf people are accepted in society. Without further ado, check out the video for yourself below.

This is how people reacted to the video:

