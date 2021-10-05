Carrie Johnson urges Tories to back transgender rights

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 19:32

Environmental campaigner and wife of PM says hate crimes and stigma for LGBT+ people ‘still a fact of life’

Carrie Johnson has urged Conservatives to fight for the rights of transgender people, throwing her support behind a cause that has begun to increasingly divide the party.

In her sole public appearance at Tory conference, the prime minister’s wife, who works as an environmental campaigner, said it was a “fact of life” that LGBT+ people experienced hate crimes due to their gender identity and sexuality.

