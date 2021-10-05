Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 09:25 Hits: 3

A new report from leading gender equality organisations led by the Fawcett Society, finds that over 40% of women experience sexual harassment in their working lives. The report shines a light on sexual harassment in UK workplaces and equips employers to understand and tackle the root causes of this form of abuse. Despite the fact …

Continue reading "Fawcett Society report release: Tackling sexual harassment in the workplace: Recommendations for employers."

The post Fawcett Society report release: Tackling sexual harassment in the workplace: Recommendations for employers. appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/fawcett-society-press-release-over-40-of-women-experience-sexual-harassment-in-their-working-lives/