Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 21:00 Hits: 5

Screenshot

Kidz Bop is one of the most successful brands in children's music. And now they're taking on one of the gayest hits of the year.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/kidz-bop-covered-lil-nas-xs-montero-call-name-killed/