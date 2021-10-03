The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tory conference roundup: pigs might die but Johnson doesn’t seem to care

The PM took a relaxed view of farmers’ fears they may have to dispose of over 100,000 pigs because of abattoir worker shortages

“If I may say so, the great hecatomb of pigs that you describe has not yet actually taken place. Let’s see what happens.” Boris Johnson, the prime minister, played down fears of a mass culls of pigs at farms because of a lack of abattoir workers.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/03/tory-conference-roundup-pigs-might-die-but-boris-johnson-doesnt-seem-to-care

