Pier Kids review – radically empathetic chronicle of queer Black youth

Elegance Bratton’s documentary about the gay and transgender haven of Manhattan’s Chelsea Piers shows a community under attack from all sides

Made between 2011 and 2016, Elegance Bratton’s film is an unforgettable documentary about queer Black lives on the fringe that will undoubtedly invite comparisons to Jennie Livingston’s Paris Is Burning, from 1990. Here though, we see everything through the lens of a queer Black film-maker who imbues every frame with startling frankness and radical empathy.

Pier Kids follows homeless gay and transgender youth of colour who have found their own community in Manhattan’s Chelsea Piers, highlighting the daily struggles of Crystal LaBeija, Casper and Desean. What emerges is a deeply intimate portrait of an organic collective under attack from all sides: brutal policing, urban gentrification and financial precariousness. Stories involving shocking discrimination and violence are filmed with a conspiratorial understanding, as if the camera is lending a friendly ear.

