Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 21:00 Hits: 5

Screenshot via YouTube

"As a lawmaker, it is critically important for you to understand this truth,” Ralph Drollinger pleads with current members of Congress, continuing to advocate against the law of the land.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/pastor-trump-encourages-gop-congress-members-oppose-marriage-equality/