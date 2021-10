Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 15:01 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

Survivors wanted Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube held accountable for "aiding and abetting" Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, who swore allegiance to the terrorist group ISIS before his death.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/federal-court-rules-social-media-cant-held-liable-radicalizing-pulse-shooter/