Jonathan Cooper obituary

Published on Friday, 01 October 2021

Human rights barrister at the forefront of the fight to decriminalise homosexuality around the world

The barrister Jonathan Cooper, who has died suddenly aged 58, was the driving force behind numerous human rights campaigns over the past 30 years. Exuberant, knowledgable and admired by a wide circle of friends, he was at the forefront of efforts to decriminalise homosexuality around the world and a pivotal figure in educating a generation of civil servants about the Human Rights Act.

Cooper may not have been a prominent public figure or a highly paid QC, but as a barrister he was a tireless crusader, devising ingenious legal challenges and campaign strategies. Geoffrey Robertson QC, joint head of Doughty Street Chambers, where Cooper practised for most of his working life, described him as a brilliant scholar providing “ammunition” for advocates to win courtroom battles.

