Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 20:00 Hits: 4

Kremlin.ru

"Extremist” designations have been used to ban groups such as the Jehovah's Witnesses to anything associated with opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/russian-soon-ban-lgbtq-ideology-extremist-movement/