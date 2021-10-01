Human rights lawyers call on UK government to ban ‘conversion therapy’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 05:00

Experts say all practices, including prayer, aiming to change sexual orientation or gender identity must be criminalised

Leading human rights lawyers and experts have called for swift action to outlaw so-called conversion therapy, which they say is degrading and harmful, and should not be tolerated in a civilised society.

The Forum, chaired by Helena Kennedy QC, says all practices, including prayer, that seek to suppress, “cure” or change sexual orientation or gender identity must be criminalised. There should be no defence that a victim appears to have consented.

