Britain needs clear laws to protect LGBT+ people from ‘conversion therapies’ | Helena Kennedy

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 05:00 Hits: 6

Lawyers and campaigners have drawn up a framework to take long-overdue action against these coercive practices

Baroness Helena Kennedy QC is chair of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute

In May, at the opening of parliament, the Queen finally announced that her government would bring forward legislation to ban the damaging practice of “conversion therapy”. These practices cause untold harm to millions of LGBT+ people around the world, leading many to believe the only way to deal with their psychological trauma and shame is to take their lives.

These practices, motivated by a misguided belief that being gay or transgender is wrong, are degrading and psychologically damaging, and constitute a serious violation of the basic human rights of LGBT+ people under international law. Indeed, in some cases it can even amount to torture. A proper reading of international law requires states to take measures to protect LGBT+ people – so this legislation is long overdue.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/oct/01/britain-laws-protect-lgbt-people-conversion-therapies-coercive