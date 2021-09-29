The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kenya bans LGBTQ+ documentary for ‘promoting same-sex marriage’

‘Discriminatory’ banning of I Am Samuel, about a gay man’s struggles with his sexuality, criticised by activists and producers

Activists and film producers have criticised a decision by the Kenya Film Classification Board to ban a documentary that tells the story of a Kenyan man struggling with his sexuality.

They said banning the 52-minute film, I Am Samuel, amounted to “discrimination and persecution” of LGBTQ+ people.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/sep/29/kenya-bans-lgbtq-documentary-for-promoting-same-sex-marriage

