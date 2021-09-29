Kenya bans LGBTQ+ documentary for ‘promoting same-sex marriage’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021

‘Discriminatory’ banning of I Am Samuel, about a gay man’s struggles with his sexuality, criticised by activists and producers

Activists and film producers have criticised a decision by the Kenya Film Classification Board to ban a documentary that tells the story of a Kenyan man struggling with his sexuality.

They said banning the 52-minute film, I Am Samuel, amounted to “discrimination and persecution” of LGBTQ+ people.

