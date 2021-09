Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

NBC screenshot

The Casa Ruby shelter has previously accused city officials of transphobia. Now the city has cut off their funding without explaining why.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/dcs-bilingual-lgbtq-shelter-may-close-city-cut-off-funding/