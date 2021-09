Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 19:00 Hits: 10

Shutterstock

The leader of the American Institute of Bisexuality said that Dan Levy's character from Schitt's Creek isn't pansexual... despite the show's creator saying just that.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/bisexual-foundation-leader-blames-pansexuals-conversion-therapy/