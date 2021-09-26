Statue of Anne Lister, TV’s Gentleman Jack, unveiled in Halifax

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 16:09 Hits: 9

Suranne Jones, who played 19th-century diarist regarded as first modern lesbian, says she hopes artwork will be an inspiration

A bronze statue of the 19th-century diarist Anne Lister, known as Gentleman Jack, has been installed in Halifax, the West Yorkshire town where she lived.

The artwork was unveiled on Sunday by Suranne Jones, who starred as Lister in the recent BBC One drama Gentleman Jack, and Sally Wainwright, the award-winning creator of the show.

