Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 21:30 Hits: 20

© Raimond Spekking / CC BY-SA 4.0 (via Wikimedia Commons)

Cardinal Rainer Woelki - who has tried to push the Vatican toward more conservative, anti-LGBTQ policies - tried to resign. Pope Francis wouldn't accept it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/pope-francis-puts-anti-gay-cardinal-spiritual-time-child-abuse-cover/