Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 23:00 Hits: 9

Sasha Issenberg reveals that the Clinton White House was only worried about the political implications when it came to DOMA. Principles never entered into their considerations.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/new-book-revisits-bill-clinton-stood-marriage-equality-political-capital/