Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021

Projection indicates clear backing in Sunday’s referendum for ‘Marriage for All’ proposal

Swiss voters appear to have decided by a clear margin to allow same-sex couples to marry, according to a projection after a national referendum on Sunday.

The projection, by the gfs.bern polling agency for Switzerland’s public broadcasters, showed the measure passing by 64% to 36%.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/26/swiss-vote-overwhelmingly-for-same-sex-marriage-according-to-poll