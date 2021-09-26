The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Swiss vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, according to poll

Projection indicates clear backing in Sunday’s referendum for ‘Marriage for All’ proposal

Swiss voters appear to have decided by a clear margin to allow same-sex couples to marry, according to a projection after a national referendum on Sunday.

The projection, by the gfs.bern polling agency for Switzerland’s public broadcasters, showed the measure passing by 64% to 36%.

