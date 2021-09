Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 19:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

State Rep. Merill Nelson argues the sanctity of the definitions of "gender identity" and "sex" is more important than the consequences for trans people.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/utah-republican-wants-prevent-trans-people-getting-corrected-birth-certificates/