Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 22:00 Hits: 6

Gage Skidmore

If Sinema is hoping to be reelected as a senator representing Arizona, the Arizona Democratic Party wants her to vote like she is one.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/arizona-dems-promise-disavow-kyrsten-sinema-doesnt-support-filibuster-reform/