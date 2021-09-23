California will track violent deaths of LGBTQ+ people in nationwide first

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

Advocacy groups hail ‘huge victory’ as state becomes first in US to gather data on disproportionate harm

California will become the first state in the US to track the violent deaths of LGBTQ+ people, a move that advocacy groups are hailing as a “huge victory” and a critical tool in understanding disproportionate rates of violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

Governor Gavin Newsom, fresh off his victory in the recent recall election, signed a bill into law that will establish a three-year pilot program in as many as six counties to collect information about gender identity and sexual orientation in cases of violent deaths, which include suicides and homicides.

In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 and online chat is also available. You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis text line counselor. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org

