Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot

You'd think after all his "prophecies" have been bunk, his parishioners would wise up. But they still keep shoveling money at him to tell them lies.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/pastor-tells-flock-homosexuality-demonic-spirit-stealing-christian-children/