Fawcett Society press release: New data shows we won’t see gender equality in local councils until 2077

Data released by leading gender equality campaigning charity, the Fawcett Society, shows that just 34% of the 4,980 councillors elected in May were women. This means that, at this rate of change, we won’t see gender parity in local councils until 2077 – over 50 years away. Across England women make up just 35% of …

