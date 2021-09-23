Michael King obituary

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

My friend and colleague Michael King, who has died aged 71, was professor of psychiatry at University College London whose leadership helped to turn the UCL division of psychiatry into a leading centre of research and training. He also contributed to improving the lives and rights of LGBTQ+ people. He was brilliant, kind, forthright, wise and funny.

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Michael was the son of Bruce King, a farmer, and his wife, Patricia (nee Maxwell). After attending Rangiora high school, he took a degree in zoology at Canterbury University, Christchurch, then qualified in medicine in 1976 at Auckland University, also training there as a physician.

