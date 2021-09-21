The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Britons getting less tolerant of racist language on TV, Ofcom finds

Attitudes towards transphobia also hardening, but viewers more tolerant of swearing if justified

Britons are increasingly concerned by the use of racist and transphobic language on television but much more tolerant of swearing, according to the media regulator’s latest investigation into changing social attitudes.

Ofcom found that attitudes to racist language have hardened, with Britons wanting a very strong justification for its inclusion in programmes. Last summer the BBC had to apologise after broadcasting the N-word during a news report on an allegedly racist attack on a young man.

