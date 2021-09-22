The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Saintmaking: the canonisation of Derek Jarman by queer nuns – video

Category: Sex Hits: 13

This year marks the 30th anniversary of film-maker Derek Jarman’s canonisation by an activist group of gay male nuns known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. At the time in 1991, Derek Jarman was the most prominent person in the UK living openly with HIV. He was outspoken, radical and unapologetically queer. The perfect antidote, in the Sisters’ eyes, to Ian McKellen’s acceptance of a knighthood in the 1991 new year honours

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/ng-interactive/2021/sep/22/saintmaking-the-canonisation-of-derek-jarman-by-queer-nuns-video

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version