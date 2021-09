Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 21:00 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

Male athletes aren't forced to take months away from competition when a baby is on the way. So why should they be forced to do so by Texas' ban on abortion?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/megan-rapinoe-500-women-athletes-say-abortion-rights-protect-womens-sports/