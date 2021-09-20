The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘The Taliban will have no mercy’: LGBTQ+ Afghans go into hiding

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Gay and trans people in Afghanistan already faced stigma, but now even a call from an unknown number sparks fear

Laila, a transgender woman in Afghanistan, rubs her eyes to wipe tears away. “I am terrified. It’s like a nightmare. I don’t feel safe even in my room. I’m scared of the Taliban. When I see them I feel they will know who I am and they will come to beat me, kick me or send me to prison.”

After the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, Laila is far from an isolated case. Rehmat, a gay man, said: “Our lives are in danger. We are afraid of having mobile phones. I get afraid when I receive calls from unknown numbers, worried that it might be the Taliban.”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/sep/20/taliban-lgbtq-afghans-go-into-hiding

