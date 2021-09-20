Rosie Duffield calls for talks with Keir Starmer on Labour’s trans rights stance

Articles

Canterbury MP, who will not attend party conference, says meeting with leader could help find way forward

Rosie Duffield has called for Keir Starmer to meet her and other female Labour MPs to discuss the party’s policy on transgender issues, confirming she will not attend Labour’s annual conference over worries she could face abuse because of her views on the subject.

“I took the decision a few weeks ago not to go,” the Canterbury MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/20/rosie-duffield-calls-for-talks-with-keir-starmer-on-labour-trans-rights-stance