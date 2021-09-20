Grimes, Elon Musk’s Partner, Says She Doesn’t Identify With The Label ‘Mother’

Articles

Singer and partner of billionaire Elon Musk, Grimes, has just revealed that her son calls her by her first name as he can sense her ‘distaste’ for the word ‘mom’.

The singer, real name Claire Boucher, recently revealed at a Met Gala interview that she’s fine with her son X Æ A-Xii calling her Claire because she ‘can’t identify with the word mom’.

This is what she told Vogue:

“I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically. Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama.’ Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.’ I don’t even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don’t, I can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

However, she also noted that she and partner Elon Musk refer to their baby by ‘X’ rather than the lengthy and confusing pronunciation of X Æ A-Xii.

In a ‘get ready with me’ video, the artist revealed the inspiration for her sci-fi dress and her huge sword. You can check out the video for yourself below.

