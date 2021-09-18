The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘She got a lot of trouble for it’: how Tammy Faye Bakker went from televangelist to gay icon

Category: Sex Hits: 13

In new film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the unusually accepting religious TV star is brought to life by Jessica Chastain

Thirty-six years have passed but, at a cinema in New York this week, the memories came flooding back for Steve Pieters.

The Aids activist was attending the premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a film that includes a recreation of a seminal TV interview he gave to Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in 1985.

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/sep/18/tammy-faye-bakker-film-jessica-chastain

