‘She got a lot of trouble for it’: how Tammy Faye Bakker went from televangelist to gay icon

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 05:33 Hits: 13

In new film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the unusually accepting religious TV star is brought to life by Jessica Chastain

Thirty-six years have passed but, at a cinema in New York this week, the memories came flooding back for Steve Pieters.

The Aids activist was attending the premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a film that includes a recreation of a seminal TV interview he gave to Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in 1985.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/sep/18/tammy-faye-bakker-film-jessica-chastain