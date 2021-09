Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 17:00 Hits: 15

White House

Jed Kolko and Christy Goldsmith Romero join a growing number of out Biden-appointed officials working in all corners of the federal government.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/president-biden-nominates-two-officials-economic-posts-administration/