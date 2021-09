Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 19:00 Hits: 21

Shutterstock

Hong Kong was chosen as the next Gay Games' host city in 2017. The organizers have dealt with one issue another ever since. since.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/organizers-postpone-gay-games-hong-kong-2023-pandemic-rages/