Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 21:46 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

“Someone told me once, ‘This is Wyoming: we don’t take offense to gays, we take them to the fences.' That’s been a fear of mine since I first came out and started transitioning, and to have lived through that is terrifying.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/trans-woman-attacked-walking-dog-apartment-complex/