Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 15:19 Hits: 2

Screenshot/ABC 7

Protecting trans kids is "why I get up every day and why I went through the three years of law school" as a "45-year-old mom with kids at home."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/tireless-mom-becomes-lawyer-40s-just-fight-trans-daughters-rights/