Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 14:09 Hits: 1

Defenseman hopes announcement will help his game

Team and league welcome 19-year-old’s statement

Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Prokop has become the first active player under NHL contract to announce he is gay.

The 19-year-old made the announcement in a statement posted to social media.

Related: NFL trailblazer Michael Sam thanks Carl Nassib for ‘owning truth’ and coming out

❤️ pic.twitter.com/7zqT0A2gJj

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jul/19/luke-prokop-nhl-player-comes-out-as-gay-nashville-predators-hockey