Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 22:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot/Twitter

The internet thought that the bed used at the Olympics would not be able to withstand sexual activity. An Olympic gymnast quickly cleared that up for everyone.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/viral-claim-olympics-provided-athletes-anti-sex-beds-quickly-debunked/