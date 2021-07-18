Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021

Dozens of people have been arrested in Los Angeles following a chaotic and at times violent demonstration by anti-transgender protesters who targeted a Koreatown spa that has a trans-inclusive policy. The far-right protesters called for a boycott of Wi Spa which allows trans women to use women’s facilities. LAPD also appeared to fire rubber bullets at demonstrators from a close distance as trans rights and anti-fascist activists showed up in a counter-protest

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2021/jul/18/police-fire-rubber-bullets-after-anti-trans-rights-protest-at-los-angeles-spa-turns-violent-video