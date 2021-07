Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 19:00 Hits: 8

Shutterstock

A consumer group allied with anti-LGBTQ hate groups told supporters to avoid Burger King and McDonald's "whenever possible" and instead go to Wendy's, although they also don't like their "progressive" company culture.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/christian-organization-attacks-fast-food-pro-lgbtq/