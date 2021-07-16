‘Gender is a performance’: Scotland’s first ‘drag school’ sells out

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 06:00 Hits: 3

Dumfries course teaches 11- to 18-year-olds how to create a persona, apply makeup and the history of drag

“You can use drag to explore anything you want to,” says Natalie Doidge, the organiser of what is thought to be Scotland’s first “drag school” for teenagers, which opens its doors later this month after facing down controversy.

“Drag isn’t limited to men dressed as women … and this course opens it out to anyone who wants to try it. It’s an exploration of [oneself] – especially for young people at the upper end of high school, when your life is just beginning and you’re thinking about who want to be. Gender is a performance, after all.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/jul/16/gender-is-a-performance-scotlands-first-drag-school-sells-out