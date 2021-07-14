Georgia TV stations protest over far-right attacks on journalists

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 14:03 Hits: 8

Broadcasts suspended after violence at Pride event with journalists calling PM a homophobe

Four independent TV stations in Georgia have suspended broadcasts for 24 hours as part of a wave of media protests against attacks on journalists by far-right mobs.

More than 50 journalists were beaten last week, some with sticks, while covering a protest against a Tbilisi Pride parade, Ultraconservative politicians and priests urged on supporters who raided the offices of pro-LGBTQ groups. The violence ahead of the Pride event led organisers to cancel the parade.

