Stay-At-Home Mom Shares What Her Day Looks Like After Accused Of Doing Nothing By Her BF

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

They say that parenting is one of the most rewarding experiences one can feel in life. However, it’s a fact that it comes with a lot of responsibilities and new challenges. Namely, new parents must learn how to make time for the new responsibilities they have, and shift their focus towards their children while maintaining their regular schedule. Did someone mention the countless hours of unpaid work?

However, even though you would expect everyone to understand how hard it is to raise a kid, some people still think that stay-at-home parents do nothing. Even though we’ve already had similar stories before, we would like to share a popular TikTok video that raised more than 2 million likes and 10 million views- and it brilliantly highlights the subject.

After her boyfriend told her that she doesn’t do anything all day while he works, TikToker sierra_not_ciara decided to film a video in which she shared exactly what she does all day. Check out what a day in sierra_not_cara’s life looks like as a mom of two, and feel free to add your thoughts on the matter in the comments.

@sierra_not_ciara I just want to feel appreciated… so many things I didn’t even record. Tik tok I am 22 stop taking this down for drinking . ♬ Get You The Moon – Timmies

Source: Bored Panda

