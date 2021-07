Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 21:00 Hits: 9

Shutterstock

Proposals submitted include bans on trans youth from receiving healthcare, talk therapy, or playing sports. Several Democrats have refused to take part and face threats of being arrested.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/texas-legislators-submit-12-anti-trans-proposals-first-week-boycotted-special-session/