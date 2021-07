Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:15 Hits: 11

Shutterstock

The ultra-rich should pay their share in taxes rather than making space toys or creating charities to give away small amounts of what they should have paid to the federal treasury. Why aren't more people angry?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/billionaire-richard-bransons-space-flight-expensive-paid-cost-didnt-know/