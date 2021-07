Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 15:00 Hits: 12

Shutterstock

Under Biden, ICE policy now calls for releasing pregnant people and families detained together. House members and advocates want that same consideration for trans people and people living with HIV.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/house-democrats-call-release-trans-hiv-positive-detainees-ice-facilities/