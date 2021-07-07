Progressive groups urge US media to ‘prioritize accuracy’ in culture war topics

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021

Coalition of immigration, gun reform, LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights groups band together to create ‘guiding principles’

A coalition of progressive advocacy organizations are urging journalists to challenge charged rhetoric in a document they’re describing as “guiding principles” to cover so-called culture war issues without amplifying misinformation.

Groups who specialize in immigration, gun reform, LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights banded together in the effort, saying it was frequently difficult to counter the volume of misleading statements on a one-on-one basis.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/07/us-progressive-advocacy-groups-us-media-rhetoric-misinformation