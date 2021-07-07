This Is What Women Do When No One Is Watching (10 Illustrations)

Articles

Sally Nixon is an illustrator that decided to show what women do when no one is watching. She told Upworthy that it’s exactly what we think they’re doing: they’re enjoying life in a world free from the pressures that exist in today’s society.

She added that she likes drawing girls doing their everyday routine, including just hanging out, not worried what others are thinking.

“They’re usually alone or with other girls. Their guard is down.” – she added.

Nixon’s illustrations show how women look when they’re away from the exhausting world when they’re often judged on their looks and what they do. Check out some of her powerful illustrations for yourself below, and make sure to follow her on her official Instagram account at @sallustration.

Source: Upworthy

