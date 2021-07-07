EU urged to suspend funds to Hungary over ‘grave breaches of the rule of law’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 05:00 Hits: 3

Action follows Viktor Orbán passing law banning LGBT content in schools and mishandling of EU funds

Ursula von der Leyen is being urged to suspend EU funds to Hungary to force Viktor Orbán to address concerns over politicised courts and corruption.

MEPs who work on the European parliament’s budgetary control committee are calling on the European Commission president to use a newly created EU law to freeze payments to Hungary for “grave breaches of the rule of law”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/07/eu-urged-suspend-funds-hungary-breaches-rule-of-law-viktor-orban